Weekend Preview: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Back, Y’all

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Game Of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — After a wait that seemed like forever, Game of Thrones is back. Sure, there are other things on this weekend, but the violent events in Westeros are what really matters. As the war for the Seven Kingdoms continues to rage, alliances will be broken, tested, and formed, and all of my favorite characters will probably die. I can’t wait.

Killjoys (SyFy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s favorite space mercenaries end up on a radiation soaked planet while in pursuit of a Black Root ship.

Dark Matter (SyFy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The past and present get muddled as threats close in from all sides.

Wynnona Earp (SyFy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — On top of dealing with her insane surprise pregnancy, Wynnona has to save Purgatory before the whole town is annihilated. No big deal.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Cosima tries to escape from the Island after the horrific discoveries from last week, and Rachel tries to keep Kira away from Rachel and the rest of Dyad’s clutches. Also, Krystal returns and she’s now a YouTube star.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — This week’s contestants are Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rick Fox, Nick Lachey, Joey Fatone, Nathan Morris, and Howie Dorough. No offense to the other players, but Tyson is going to crush them. It just doesn’t seem like a fair fight.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Ken Jeong is facing off against Dave Foley while Dr. Oz takes on Retta.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Everyone learns a lesson in selflessness as they are faced with helping themselves or their teammates in this week’s challenge.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The ladies settle into their new salon while also entering a nail design competition.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Twin Peaks returns to its roots: “Laura is the one.”

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — After last week’s federal questioning, all of the members of Ghost’s entourage are feeling the heat.