Weekend Preview: Clone Club Takes One Last Bow On ‘Orphan Black’

BBC America

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — After five seasons of political intrigue, complex takes on feminism and the limits of science, and one hell of a great performance (make that dozens of performances) from Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black is coming to an end. This final season has been an intimate look at all that the sisters have been fighting against, and here’s hoping they find a little peace after all that they’ve struggled through. Fans are certainly sad to see them go, but what an ending they’ve been given.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — After Dany brought the heat to the Lannister forces last week, Cersei is sure to amp up her quest for vengeance, especially if Jaime is taken prisoner. From the looks of the teasers, Dany is also dancing a little too close for comfort to that Targaryen madness, so we’ll see if she can bring herself back from the brink and settle into nobility instead.

Killjoys (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — While going AWOL, Dutch finds herself connected to Aneela’s memories through a risky procedure.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The crew finds themselves in a strange and potentially dangerous Dwarf Star facility after following one of the new Androids (never a good idea).

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Things are not looking great for our scrappy band, and a run in with the Widows leaves at least one favorite in peril.

The Teen Choice Awards (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The teens pick their favorite movies, television shows, and everything in between. If you were born after 1995, you probably won’t recognize 75% of the people who take the stage.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Jennifer and Hank get closer, while Desna is on the run.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “We are like the dreamer.”

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Things get dicey when an actress hires Ray to protect her from her abusive husband.

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Ghost and Tommy are teaming up to clean up the gang-infested area that could be a problem for Ghost’s new business.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Joe and Spencer pull out all the stops to get a key investor on board.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — After learning the art of the casual hook up, Issa continues to be a free woman without Lawrence, but a chance meeting with Daniel throws her into a bit of a tailspin.