Weekend Preview: ‘Preacher’ Returns To Hunt Down A Renegade God

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Preacher (AMC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — After a good, but sometimes slow, first season, Preacher is finally hitting its stride in the second. Adhering more to the adventures in the comic series, the gang hits the road on a quest to find a God that’s gone AWOL. All the while, a Cowboy from the underworld who’s a hell of a shot is on their tail. If you skipped out on the AMC series last season, now is the time to get onboard.

The Originals (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — In the series finale, the Mikealsons are out of options and getting desperate to defeat the un-killable Hollow.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — In a darker version of Groundhog Day in space, Three gets caught in a time loop and the rest of the crew has no clue.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Another week of fighting demons finds Wynonna facing off with a furious Marzanoik while Doc attempts to do some good.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — The penultimate episode of the season arrives, drawing us ever closer to another regeneration. Longtime fans of the show are in for a treat: John Simm’s The Master returns to wreak havoc once again.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Alison struggles to get reacclimatized to her old community, but finds the specter of murder too much to bear (plus, Ainsley is still buried in the garage). Caught between his loyalty to Clone Club and his position as a police officer, Art finds himself in a real moral quandary.

Celebrity Family Feud (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — It’s a Battle of the Sexes as the Harvey family faces off men vs. women, and then Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. Ralph Sampson