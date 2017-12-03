“This ain’t a girl group, we just travel together for safety.”

The female cast members on SNL have provided some of the best song sketches in the show’s recent history. There’s “(Do It On My) Twin Bed,” “Dongs All Over the World,” “Back Home Ballers,” “First Got Horny 2 U,” “This Is Not a Feminist Song,” and now, “Welcome to Hell,” a musical ode to men finally learning what women have known for hundreds of years: everything is terrible.

If it seems like every day there’s a new “big, cool, powerful” guy (et tu, Garrison Keillor?) being exposed as a “habitual predator,” as Aidy Bryant put it, that’s because that’s the world we live in now. But “there’s a secret every girl knows,” said host and Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan, who looked like Ariana Grande in a Katy Perry music video: “This been the damn world.” House of Cards might be ruined, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s been ruined for women much longer, including parking, walking, Uber, ponytails, bathrobes, drinking, and hotels.

But as Leslie Jones pointed out, as bad as it is for men now and women forever, “it’s like a million times worse for women of color.”