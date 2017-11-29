Getty Image

Since The West Wing wrapped up its seven-season run in 2006, Aaron Sorkin has created two shows (the Volcano to 30 Rock‘s superior Dante’s Peak, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Newsroom) and written five movies, including the Oscar-winning The Social Network and his upcoming directorial debut, Molly’s Game. But the Bartlet administration isn’t far from his mind. Or NBC’s.

Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter that he has standing offer from the network for a West Wing reboot. He even has an idea, but it doesn’t involve the current president. “Trump is exactly what he looks like,” Sorkin said, “a really dumb guy with an observable psychiatric disorder.” Instead, the reboot would have “Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlett, long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon.” President Sterling K. Brown is change we can all believe in, but there’s one problem, besides the fact that the Emmy winner is already on a hit series: Sorkin doesn’t know how to fit C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney) and Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) into the show.

At least President Brown’s campaign slogan writes itself: “This Is USA.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)