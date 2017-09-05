What’s On Tonight: ‘AHS: Cult’ Is Here To Give Us Nightmares

FX

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season seven of American Horror Story is back and ready to give us all nightmares. This season’s been rumored to revolve around President Donald Trump so it makes sense that Sarah Paulson’s character is so traumatized by the election results that she begins seeing deranged clowns everywhere she goes. The fact that a spree of murders has taken place in her neighborhood, her wife voted for Jill Stein, she’s got a pair of creepy new neighbors, and a blue-haired Evan Peters is rallying deplorables to help him take advantage of the new Trump regime doesn’t make things any easier. As satirical and ridiculous as it sounds, we’re still going to offer a trigger warning because it’s just too soon.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – The origins of Solotov are revealed as Bob Lee tries and fails to draw the terrorist out into the open.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The semifinalists perform for the judges tonight.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s cringe-worthy episode description: “A new female arrival doubles her odds by liking both sexes” (because that’s why people are bisexual, it doubles their odds), “hopeful heartbreakers return to Paradise and target other women’s men” (yes, let’s just pit women against each other, that should make for good TV), and “two bachelorettes storm out, cursing the close-knit couples who caused their downfall” (in other words, all single women are jealous harpies casting spells to ruin true love). This show is nuts.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Miriana throws an “alt prom” when the school’s real prom is threatened and Brandon plans a special night with Grace.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Randy Orton faces Shinsuke Nakamura, with the winner getting a WWE championship match.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane begins work researching her final article for Scarlett while she procrastinates telling Jacqueline about her new job opportunity.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura fears for her daughter’s safety after a betrayal by Tom and Nico tries to get his hands on evidence that could help save his brother.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nancy Grace, Tyson Beckford, RuPaul Charles, Weird Al Yankovic, Daymond John, and Margaret Cho make up tonight’s truly random group of celebrity players.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Steve Harvey, Bill Skarsgard, Anderson East

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sarah Paulson, Tig Notaro, Luis Fonsi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Graham Norton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Tapper, Gwendoline Christie, Gary Clark Jr.

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kathy Bates, Ed Helms

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Xiuhtezcatl Martinez