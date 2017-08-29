TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with Smurf realizing she might be behind bars for longer than expected. Instead of just biding her time, she decides to pit her sons against one another.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Julie has a run in with the law while Bob Lee and Isaac team up to escape a Mexican prison before Solotov finds them.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Twelve acts perform for the judges.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – If you have a weak stomach, skip this episode description: “a last-minute arrival is swarmed by rose-seeking ladies” (swarmed, women, like killer bees, swarm now), another couple learn the Mexican form of wrestling called Lucha Libre, and a “tickle monster” comes to paradise and ignites a love triangle.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Mariana and Jude try to convince the students at school to vote against going private and Brandon throws an engagement part for Mike and Ana that reveals some shocking secrets.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – We see what’s next for Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon after yet another controversial ending in the U.S. title match.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane re-examines her feelings for Pinstripe and Kat makes an impulsive decision when she learns Adena is leaving New York when the group gets trapped in the Scarlet offices thanks to a traffic jam.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Iliza Shlesinger, Cheryl Hines, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Pamela Adlon, and Tyler Hoechlin play some party games.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura tries to figure out if she can truly trust Tom while working with Nico to find the fourth man from the tattoo photo.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Joy Reid