ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Not only is ABC still moving forward with this sh*t show, they’re actually trying to use allegations of sexual assault to get people to tune in. Nope.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 30 competitors from the Cleveland Qualifier tackle the City Finals course.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with Jace and Clary making a stand against Valentine but not before dealing with a traitor in their midst. Meanwhile, Alec and Izzy must fight off a large mass of demons that have unexpectedly shown up and Luke and Simon make a deal with the Seelie Queen.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 is whittled down by one after the votes are counted.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tulip’s still in a bad way and Jesse’s still too obsessed with his search for God to give a sh*t about anyone else, but hey, at least he’s found a new clue.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Season three ends with Kirsten performing the most important stitch of her life after her father suddenly shows up.

American Dad! (TBS 10:00 p.m.) — Stan and Hayley team up to stop a terrorist plot to blow up the Bazooka Sharks arena but first they must solve their communication problems.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah Hart’s finally getting her own show on the Food Network and it’s taking her to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she tours the city and tries all the spice that makes their food nice.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Leon takes the group on a trip on his new yacht in order to get new ideas flowing but 24 hours of murder, sex, and drugs soon follow.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — An enigmatic woman with an insatiable appetite arrives in Midnight. Manfred teams with a group to venture to a roadside bar to stop the supernatural lady and protect their town’s otherworldly anonymity.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Will Arnett, Jennifer Aniston, and Jack Black judge a pole-dancing dinosaur, a flaming Hula-Hoop dancer, a young contortionist, and a man making animal noises while singing a holiday song alongside his stuffed animals.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The Cube pressures Jeff to clean the ship, Don wants to spill a secret to Kelly, and it proves difficult for Father Doug and Chelsea to break off previous commitments.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ray Romano, Paula Patton, Bryson Tiller

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Susan Sarandon, Riz Ahmed, Chord Overstreet

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anthony Scaramucci, Bob Odenkirk, Liam Gallagher

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kenan Thompson, Leah Remini, Bryan Fogel, Roy Mayorga

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Billy Eichner, Riley Keough, Royal Blood

Conan: Sen. Al Franken, Kate Micucci, Portugal. The Man