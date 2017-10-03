What’s On Tonight: ‘Backish’ Is Back And ‘The Mayor’ Premieres

ABC

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with Dre recruiting Aloe Blacc to help pen a catchy, educational jingle about a black holiday after attending a school play centered on Columbus Day and getting pissed off about all of its inaccuracies.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – The premise of this new comedy from ABC centers on a completely inexperienced, unqualified man running for office and actually winning the election. Honestly, it feels a bit to trigger-y right now but hey, Leah Michele’s in it.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four premieres with Henry Louis Gates Jr. meeting Bernie Sanders and Larry David and making some shocking discoveries about both men.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs and Murtaugh uncover an illegal drug ring run out of a wellness clinic after a plastic surgeon winds up dead. While Riggs competes with the DEA to solve the case, Murtaugh and Trish struggle to send their son off to college.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Gibbs and McGee undergo a psych evaluation before returning for duty and the team investigates the death of a Navy lieutenant who disappeared over a year ago and whose body just popped up in a local cemetery.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The ninth and final season kicks off with Axl returning from Europe with a relaxed outlook on life, Sue pursuing some summer fun, and Brick thinking up ways to break up with his girlfriend.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More blind auditions tonight.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Season four opens with the Huangs moving in with Honey and Marvin. As Jessica preps to compete on Wheel of Fortune and Eddie readies for high school, Michael Bolton offers to help out at the restaurant so Louis can have more family time.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull and Benny come to blows when they represent a young man charged with murder for helping his terminally ill girlfriend end her life.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Sabrina and Ben damage Chip’s ego while Mickey makes a problematic new friend in Trish, a Greenwich divorcee who has recently hit rock bottom.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, Jack confront his demons and his drinking problem following his fight with Rebecca. In the present, the Pearson family heads to L.A. to support Kevin during a “Manny” taping.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Amy is offered a deal by a local mobster who claims he can prove that Hawkins is guilty and Jake is forced to choose between his loyalty to the warden and his ties to the prison gang when he’s presented with an opportunity to narc.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kai’s crazy but he’s also a bit of a genius. The guy’s been recruiting people left and right and his ace in the hole might just be Beverly Hope, the new reporter who likes sharing fake news and helping Kai get elected to city council.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Another comedy from ABC, this one follows a guy named Kevin who returns to Texas to live with his sister and try to get his life back on track but instead meets a celestial guide who tells him its basically his job to save the world.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride and his team join forces with FBI Director Isler when a Russian operative, who is in the U.S. to provide intelligence on sleeper agents, disappears after his Navy escort is murdered.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Lyle’s past comments about his parents come back to haunt him when detectives interview friends and acquaintances of the brothers. Meanwhile, Erik makes a shocking confession to his psychologist and Leslie Abramson makes a move to represent the brothers.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ryan Gosling, Logan Paul, Welshly Arms

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sarah Silverman, K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Miley Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Weatherly, Natasha Leggero, Paul Weller

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kyra Sedgwick, Cecily Strong, Salman Rushdie, Gene Hoglan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Julia Roberts, Shania Twain

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Muir

Conan: Minnie Driver, Matt Bomer, James Veitch