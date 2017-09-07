Netflix

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – It’s finally time to go back to Hollywoo. This show had a pretty stellar third season and when it returns Friday, BoJack is back from his self-exile but not before having a run-in with an estranged family member and revisiting his rough childhood. Elsewhere, Mr. Peanutbutter runs for office and Todd creates a pediatric dental business staffed by clowns. God I missed this show.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team is trapped inside the plane while thousands of toxic spores poison the air outside so of course this is the perfect time for Clementine to go into labor and have complications while delivering her miracle baby.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Actors who portrayed doctors on television compete against characters from famous TV families. Actors who portrayed troublemakers on TV battle TV lifeguards on the season finale.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Why Jamie? Why?

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – It’s the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots in the NFL season opener from Gillette Stadium.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest gets the boot and the remaining players compete for Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles go on blind dates and then judge each other in front of a live audience.

The Gong Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season finale, Isla Fisher, Will Arnett, and Courteney Cox judge a man performing pizza dough acrobatics, an unconventional 80s-style cover band, a rat attempting to navigate an obstacle course, and women performing an illuminated whip routine.

Greenhouse Academy (Netflix) – Netflix is trying its hand at teen drama with this offering that follows a pair of sisters who begin attending an elite boarding school in Southern California and try to solve the mystery of their mom’s death.

Fire Chasers (Netflix) – It seems pretty timely that Netflix’s latest doc about a group of firefighters battling California blazes premieres tonight.

The Confession Tapes (Netflix) – Another true crime documentary series, this one investigates cases where people convicted of murder claim their confessions were coerced, involuntary, or false.

One Mississippi (Amazon) – Tig Notaro’s series on Amazon begins its second season tonight with the family trying to move on after the death of Tig’s mother with the help of new romantic interests. Of course, this presents problems for Tig, who’s still grappling with the effects of being molested by her step-grandfather for years when she was younger.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Christian Slater, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Khalid

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Reese Witherspoon, U2

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Caitriona Balfe, the National

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Seth MacFarlane, Sheryl Crow

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dana Carvey, Lake Bell, All American Rejects

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Zac Posen