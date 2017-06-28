BBC

Here’s what’s worth watching tonight. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three premieres with Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller investigating a brutal sexual assault.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 19 kicks off with 16 new houseguest entering the compound and encountering tempting offers for money, power and safety that could change the course of the game on the first night.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with Liza coping with the consequences of coming clean and Kelsey and Josh becoming unlikely allies.

Big Pacific (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight, PBS does its best to convince us that the Pacific Ocean is basically Gladiator under water (sans Russell Crowe). Violence is part of life in the great ocean, and creatures that live there must choose whether to avoid conflict—or rise to meet it.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s extraordinary old people include a 93-year-old swing dancer, a jump-rope king, a humorous grandmother and restaurateur, an 88-year-old animal caller, a sand artist, and a 70-year-old rollerblader.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The cooks compete in a mystery-box challenge that includes preparing shellfish before being asked to cooks a Gordon Ramsay classic.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this new series follows comedian James Davis as he travel through his old L.A. neighborhood trying to get his “hood pass” and introducing us to Trap Kitchen.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Jamie Alexander stops by to help Gordon in the kitchen.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Arthur and Grace race through a mysterious city while trying to avoid the attentions of its nocturnal inhabitants.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Orange is the New Black stars Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks battle it out tonight.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Wanya Morris, Cheryl Burke, Rachel Dratch, and Natasha Leggero join the panel to judge a pig-farmer turned romance novelist, the first female NBA scout, and a tattoo artist to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kristen Wiig, Paul Dano, Macklemore featuring Skylar Grey

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Josh Duhamel, Justin Bartha, Brian Greene

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hilary Duff, Edgar Wright, Sam Fogarino