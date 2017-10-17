Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – The squad embarks on its fifth annual Halloween Heist and relationships are tested when everyone makes a grab for the title “Amazing Human Slash Genius.”

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kai’s doing pretty good following that assassination attempt but he has a new problem to deal with when Beverly demands they must kill another resident in order to keep the media attention focused on their cause. Meanwhile, Lena Dunham shows up as a radical feminist from the 60s who wants to wipe men off the face of the earth.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Murtaugh has trouble connecting with his daughter while he and Riggs try to solve a robbery case that took place 20,000 feet in the air.

NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a season opener at Cleveland.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – NCIS Special Agent Jacqueline Sloane, a forensic psychologist, joins the team as a mega-storm shuts down Washington D.C. With the power out, Torres and Bishop go out to sea to track evidence in the kidnapping of a sailor.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Barry takes on a dangerous meta who can control technology and he tackles an even bigger problem: his romantic relationship with Iris. Girl is understandably pissed that he left for six months to balance the Speed Force.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Mike and Frankie feel insecure about their bank accounts after having dinner with Lexi’s wealthy parents and Brick’s excitement about participating in an annual fundraiser is dimmed when things don’t go according to plan.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds continue tonight. Two of Jennifer Hudson’s artists are assigned a Whitney Houston song; Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts are impressed by Blake’s left-of-center rock artists; and Adam Levine and Joe Jonas task two vocalists with putting their own spin on a current hit.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Dolph Ziggler gets his rematch with Bobby Roode.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Honey and Marvin want to expand their family which upsets Louis and Jessica who had hope to spend more time with their friends now that the kids are old enough to be left on their own.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Diane develops a crush on one of Zoey’s friends while Dre worries about Ruby’s ability to take care of herself after she falls prey to an internet scam.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull is the one on trial tonight when a celebrity sues him after he gives her questionable advice during her custody hearing.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The team heads to the 1870s to fix the anachronism which happens to be at P.T. Barnum’s fledgling circus but they end up accidentally releasing a saber tooth tiger and becoming the prey of P.T. Barnum, who hopes to use Nate and Ray to ramp up the excitement for his new show.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Mickey throws a Halloween party in the family’s ruined mansion and Sabrina hopes to use the spooky soirée to cement her legacy.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jack and Rebecca field a visit from a unwelcome guest in the past while in the present, Beth and Randall deal with changing family dynamics and Kate welcomes a new opportunity.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Courtney takes an unconventional approach to dealing with a disgruntled councilmen in order to win back the public’s favor.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Yvette tries to organize the other celestial beings as Kevin helps a young couple get married and witnesses the consequences of lies.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The NCIS team investigates the copycat murder of an unsolved case from 150 years ago that spawned a legendary New Orleans ghost story.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh discovers that ketchup is not just for French fries and urges his followers to grow out their pinkie nails.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Erik and Lyle open up about the abuse they suffered at hands of their parents but without evidence, Leslie and Jill wonder how they will convince a jury.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Letterman, Paul Shaffer