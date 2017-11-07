What’s On Tonight: ‘Damnation’ Gives Us A New Western To Watch

USA

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – USA’s taking advantage of the Western revival on TV with this drama about two men manipulating residents of a small farming town for their own gain. One poses as a preacher hoping to galvanize the community to stand up for their rights, the other is a strikebreaker, hired to intimidate citizens into complying with his employer’s demands.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh and Riggs investigate a death that occurs moments before the victim’s bet wins a horse race and the case forces both men to examine their priorities.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Gibbs orders Ducky to investigate a convicted felon’s claims that the NCIS set him up for murder a decade ago. Agent Fornell, who lead the original joint FBI and NCIS case ,joins the investigation.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Caitlin’s past as Killer Frost comes back to haunt her when she receives an anonymous threat and Felicity Smoak comes to Central City to help the girls celebrate Iris’ bachelorette party.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Frankie takes care of Pat when she comes down with something while visiting the Hecks and Axl and Brick spy on Mike at the quarry.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A special adviser arrives to coach the judges’ strongest competitors as the knockout rounds continue.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Louis and Jessica battle over who’s the better manager when they decide to coach competing softball teams.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Diane experiences a life-changing event on her “road to womanhood” and Dre resorts to psychological warfare in order to beat Junior in a game of basketball.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull helps a teachers union represent a woman who is being prosecuted for helping an impoverished student pass an important test, but who may be the scapegoat for a larger cheating scandal.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The Legends run into Rip when they travel back to London in 1897 to hunt a time-travelling vampire but not everyone’s excited to see the guy again.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — While the search for the missing boys continues, the squad faces off with an untrustworthy priest, an angry ex-husband, and threats from the FBI.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Mickey tries to convince Ben he doesn’t need medication to help him focus by completely taking over his science fair project.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – With Rebecca and Jack still finalizing their adoption, Randall tries to adjust to the foster system. In the present, Kate and Toby take a step forward in their relationship.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Hitchcock and Scully challenge Rosa to a “Butt-lympics,” whatever the hell that is, while Holt battles the resurgence of his gambling addiction when he’s tasked with teaching Jake and Terry the art of poker for their undercover mission infiltrating a gambling ring.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Courtney dates an old flame with ulterior motives, alerting him to new hidden agendas he faces in his personal life.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kai goes full Charles Manson tonight as he continues his quest to rule the town and raise his Messiah baby. Meanwhile, Ally goes through with her plan to escape with Oz after killing her wife and it looks like she’s getting some help from Winter.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A desperate man needs work in order to support his family, so Kevin tries to help him.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A clinical trial of brain implants in veterans is hacked, and Patton must work alongside his ex-wife who spearheads the project.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh looks at college football and tries to crowdfund his way into sainthood.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — With Lyle and Erik’s juries both struggling to reach a unanimous decision, the possibility of a mistrial leaves Leslie hopeful for the opportunity to work out a deal with the District Attorney’s office.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Carey Mulligan, Gael Garcia Bernal, Darius Rucker

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jason Segel, Jeff Fager, Lesley Stahl, Mavis Staples

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Lithgow, Jonathan Groff, Michael Lewis, Nathan Davilmar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rainn Wilson, Jack Whitehall, Novak Djokovic, Ty Dolla $ign

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jeff Ross

Conan: Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Dore