Netflix



Disjointed (Netflix) – This comedy from Chuck Lorre stars Kathy Bates (yes, the Kathy Bates) as the owner of a legal pot dispensary called Ruth’s Alternative Caring in Southern California. She’s the Ruth, the weed is the Alternative Caring, and the show follows her group of employees who live high, occasionally rational lives.

The Tick (Amazon) – Most of the superhero fare lately has been pretty dark so if The Defenders and Suicide Squad and Batman vs. Superman have put a damper on your comic book craze, maybe a vigilante in a brighter suit will help. Amazon’s pairing a hero named The Tick (who dresses up as a blue insect) with a troubled accountant and letting the two fight crime together.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Mitch’s alter ego Mr. Duncan is back and he’s a real a**hole. Basically he wants to sabotage the plane and kill the whole team. That doesn’t work so the gang sets out to find and help him get back to his usual snarky, less evil, self. Meanwhile, Jackson’s still getting tortured and his psycho sister reveals a secret about the hybrids and her plans that changes everything.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – I’m now convinced Jamie Foxx, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, will now host the entire season of this musical reality competition. Nothing makes sense anymore.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The season ends with the remaining eight contestants learning their fates and the winning five being awarded a recording contract.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A few ABC series stars battle against variety show actors.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot and the remaining players compete for Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Andy Cohen’s back at it.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Last week, Tina Fey introduced us to sheetcaking – the only way to make sense of this hellish nightmare we’re currently living in. Jost and Che will have plenty to jab at after President Trump’s deranged ramblings this week but here’s hoping they get Fey or maybe even Amy Poehler to help them out.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa moves forward with her plan to break Camila’s hold by forging new alliances and bringing the fight to her enemy’s doorstep.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Tensions at the mall reach a breaking point as the group uncovers a clue about the origins of the mist.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — TC and Jordan accompany a SWAT team on a raid and wind up with an emergency room full of sickened immigrants, including one with murderous intentions and Scott pulls a dream team together to impress the Colonel in charge of setting up a combat training program.

The Guest Book (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — A federal agent books the mountain cabin in order to protect a valuable witness.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nnamdi Asomugha, Colin Warner

Conan: Jane Lynch, Timothy Simons, Rancid