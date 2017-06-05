Fox

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three ends with Gordon racing to find the antidote to the deadly virus sweeping through Gotham as Fish Mooney, the Riddler, and Penguin reveal their own plans for the city and Bruce struggles to let go of his past while training under Ra’s Al Ghul.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Shadowhunters returns with the team picking up the pieces after the Soul Sword attack and taking on a new enemy who’s after the Mortal Cup after they capture Valentine.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel takes six guys to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they strip to raise money for charity and one lucky bachelor gets to go horseback riding with her down Rodeo Drive.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Season three begins with Kirsten trapped in a stitch after trying to find her mother and the team fighting to bounce her back to the real world.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mike tests out a new alliance to see if it sticks as Jimmy resorts to desperate measures and Kim stands up to Hamlin.

Still Star-Crossed (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – With Verona on the brink of war, Rosaline and Benvolio have no choice but to follow Prince Escalus’ decree to marry one another in order to keep the peace but Rosaline struggles with her duty. Meanwhile, Lady Capulet, still mourning Juliet’s death, begins to seek out answers as to who influenced her daughter’s decision to take her own life.

Angie Tribeca (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Angie and the team are tasked with bringing an infamous serial killer to justice after they suspect him of creating a virus that could liquefy all of Los Angeles, and the world.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ryan Adams

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Lithgow, Riley Keough, Giles Martin, Thundercat featuring Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kevin Hart, Ali Wentworth, the War on Drugs

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kevin Kline, Sharon Horgan, Cage the Elephant, Jared Champion

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gordon Ramsay, Michael Strahan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II

Conan: Sarah Silverman, Shawn Hatosy, Alt-J