FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The group finds themselves back at the psych hospital and under Lenny’s control as David tries to fight off his demons and protect those he cares about.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – The series ends with the guys becoming party gods after an energy drink company starts paying them to throw ragers.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Felicity must do a favor for Helix in order to continue to receive their help while Oliver gets closer to the truth about Prometheus.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Riggs making an unsettling discovery about Miranda’s death and Murtaugh making a difficult choice between his loyalty to his partner and his loyalty to his family.

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The game starts from scratch for one set of players after a tribe swap. One castaway leaves his tribemates stranded in the ocean so he can search their camp for the immunity idol.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica begins receiving acceptance letters from college while Barry wonders if he should modify his dream to become a doctor in order to attend the same school as Lainey.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode gives us a best-of recap of the blind auditions rounds and a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Kenneth tries to hide his side gig from the DiMeos as Maya’s fender bender pits Ray against the rest of the family.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Reid adapts to a new set of rules in prison life while the team an unsub known as the Bone Crusher.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitchell knocks over an urn containing the ashes of Cam’s dead pig Lilly while exercises in the garage. He does not cover it up well.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Clarke, Roan and Bellamy Mad Max it through hostile territory to carry liquid explosives to Abby and her team.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Quentin struggles to keep his own problems a secret as the rest of the magicians deal with a crisis.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – In the season one finale, Star deals with the aftermath of Hunter’s actions, while Derek and Alex struggle over an important decision about their future.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Dre thinks Zoey is their best child because he was unemployed when she was born and helped care for her as a baby so he decides to take paternity leave when the new baby is born.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The IRT is called to Italy to investigate the deaths of two Americans that may be connected to a notorious Italian killer.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Agent Wells draws closer to the truth as tensions rise between Aaron and Emily.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Naomi tracks down signs of protomolecule and Fred Johnson’s control over OPA collapses.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — The aliens try to help Jeff find his soul mate by running simulations with miniature clones, but his chances with one prospect are thrown into jeopardy when her doppelgänger escapes.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matthew Perry, Michael Pena, Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band, featuring Jenny Lewis & Shaggy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice Cube, Rachel Maddow, Khalid

The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert: Jessica Lange, Bassem Youssef, Judy Gold

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Keri Russell, Peter Krause, J.D. Vance, Nicko McBrain

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Reese Witherspoon, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Shauf

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jesse Williams

Conan: Adam Sandler, Dana White, Seaton Smith