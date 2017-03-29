What’s On Tonight: A Final Showdown On The ‘Legion’ Season Finale

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The season finale is, sadly, already upon us. It’s been a crazy eight episode ride and it ends tonight with David facing his biggest challenge yet. As the team takes on Division 3, David must battle the Shadow King for control of his mind. Here’s hoping we get some kind of grand showdown in the astral plane, a Cary-Kerry reconciliation and more Aubrey Plaza.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Diggle and Felicity are shocked when Oliver goes to the Bratva for help in taking down Prometheus.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – When Jane and Oliver are thrust into a dangerous situation, the secrets they’ve been keeping come to light causing them to doubt whether they can trust each other.

Shots Fired (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A witness in the case of Joey’s murder goes missing as Ashe and Preston deal with the leak of a controversial video that features Deputy Beck.

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One castaway searches for an immunity idol they desperately need in order to stay in the game.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Prom night arrives and the kids have big plans but things go awry when Erica tries to go to the dance with Geoff and Adam is asked out by a nerdy junior.

Imaginary Mary (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jenna Elfman’s new comedy on ABC follows a thirtysomething woman whose life is turned upside down when an imaginary friend she created as a child returns after she begins dating a divorced father with three kids.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Reid makes a decision in prison that has far reaching consequences as the team investigates an urban vampire in New York who kidnaps his victims at night and holds them underground in the sewer system.

Empire (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Jamal and Tory team up in the studio while Cookie tries to move forward with Angelo even as she struggles with guilt over her run-in with Lucious.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A top-level investment banker accuses her billionaire client of rape.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitch and Cam must rush to catch a flight after they prematurely took sleeping pills while Hayley and Rainer reevaluate their relationship and Phil and Claire meet Alex’s new boyfriend.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Clarke and Abby question how far they’re willing to go for the group’s survival as Jaha finds a lead to the mysterious Second Dawn.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Penny and Kady are caught between two magical factions as Eliot tries to win over his people and Margot works to keep a devastating secret from getting out.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Bow tries to get the family to eat healthy and convince Dre that using a popular rap star for a campaign at work is just playing into racial stereotypes.

Chicago P.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a “night crawler” is murdered over a piece of mysterious footage, Intelligence investigates one of Chicago’s wealthiest families and uncovers a lineage of old money and secrets.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads to South Korea when an American college student is found disfigured.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Emily settles into her new role as chief of staff as President Kirkman is forced to rely on an unlikely ally for help when an African country faces turmoil.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — In the series premiere, Hollywood writers Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras try to pitch a new script titled Mr. First Lady after spending years working for a kids cartoon show.

The Comedy Jam (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse Tyler Ferguson rocks out to Sia’s “Chandelier,” Awkwafina sings “In the End” with Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, and Sam Richardson and Tia Carrere let loose with Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz.”

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Holden leads his crew through the war-torn station on Ganymede.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Bee takes on rape kits (again).

Lopez (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – The season two premiere, George decides to quit his Las Vegas residency which causes some big problems.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Katie Holmes, Andrew Rannells, Zac Brown Band

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emma Roberts, Ken Jeong, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Morgan Freeman, Keeley Hawes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Bastille

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Victoria Beckham, Jessica Chastain, Lisa Kudrow

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rene Perez Joglar

Conan: Terry Crews, Andy Daly, Strand of Oaks