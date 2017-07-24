TBS

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Season two premieres with Don and Kelly visiting his “dying mother” in Iceland while Ozzie tries to get the group back together again and an FBI agent comes to town.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s trying to do its own version of True Blood with this sci-fi drama where locals in a Texas town fight off supernatural beings, violent biker gangs, suspicious cops, and more otherworldly criminals.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this new thriller follows a young woman trying to stop a serial killer by traveling back in time to prevent his string of murders.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 30 competitors from the Los Angeles Qualifier tackle the City Finals course so be on the lookout for the Salmon Ladder, Stair Hopper, Swinging Peg Board, and Elevator Climb.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Maia struggles to trust Simon as Jace and Clary race to recover the Mortal Mirror before it can fall into enemy hands, a.k.a. her a**hole brother, Jonathan.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — “The Academy” callbacks continue.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel takes the three remaining suitors back home to Dallas so that her family can grill them on their intentions. Later, she takes the guys on a romantic vacation in Spain.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Lots going on tonight including Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match, Ambrose & Rollins vs. The Miztourage, and Sasha vs. Bailey for a berth in the women’s title match at SummerSlam.

Will (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – On the next episode of “Shakespeare Who F*cks,” Marlowe introduces Will to London’s decadent elite, but macabre developments unfold. In other words, orgies and gore tonight.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Kirsten wakes up to find everyone missing in the lab except Cameron and the two must decipher clues and sort through their feelings for each other in order to get their team back.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Five new contestants drop by to show how above-average they are.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jesse decides to quit running and face the Saint of Killers, making a dangerous deal with the crazy killer Cowboy in order to save his life and Tulip’s and Cassidy’s as well.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Josh hosts a charity event to impress his ex-girlfriend and Leon resorts to desperate measures to impress a teacher.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rob Lowe, Chrissy Metz, Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Bettany, Laura Benanti, Tyler the Creator

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Charlize Theron, Jane Lynch, Amine, Brad Wilk

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anna Faris, Mark Hamill, Jenny Slate, Foster the People

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: French Montana

Conan: Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright