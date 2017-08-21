AMC

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – A rift forms between Jesse and Tulip when Tulip learns he’s been lying to her but of course, Jesse doesn’t care about that because an unlikely source shows up claiming to know more about where God’s been hiding.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Ozzie confronts Walsh about being an alien and Richard gets fired from his job and joins Agent Foster on her search for Walsh.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The top 30 competitors from the Kansas City Qualifier compete for a spot in the nationals.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A bachelor from Rachel’s season shows up and stirs jealousy while another couple gets their groove on.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The dancers get another shot to impress the judges and earn the nation’s vote before one is sent home.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – We learn what happened to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and who won the WWE Universal title match.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – After being accidentally matched online, Roger and Klaus start having a secret affair. Elsewhere, Steve tries to catch Hayley’s pink eye to get out of doing a fitness test at school.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah heads to Asheville, North Carolina to taste Mongolian BBQ lamb ribs, tandoori fried chicken, and blueberry BBQ sauce.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Manfred’s growing relationship with Creek is threatened when his con artist past finally catches up with him and the mysterious Hightower finds him. Olivia agrees to help Manfred, but when she and Creek learn the surprising truth about what Manfred is running from, they realize Manfred is not the man Creek thought he was.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Olivia Culpo, Gabriel Iglesias, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Craig Robinson join the panel to judge the youngest American to fly solo around the world, a four-time champion arm wrestler, and the world’s fastest ice carver.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Leon and Casey are brought together by a freak accident as the team readies the game for Expo.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Joshua Green

Conan: Matt LeBlanc, Brittany Snow, Myq Kaplan