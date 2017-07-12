What’s On Tonight: ‘Suits’ Is Back And The ESPYS Are Here

USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Season seven begins with Mike making his return to Pearson Specter Litt as Harvey takes the reins. Elsewhere, Louis wrangles a new crop of associates, and Donna and Rachel find their places in the new world order.

The 25th ESPYS (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Peyton Manning has been recruited to host the 25th annual show honoring the best athletes and teams across all sports. Also getting noticed tonight are Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro and Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s another Power of Veto competition tonight.

Big Pacific (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – PBS wants us to watch as they investigate the unusual mating habits of sea creatures. Oh, what the hell. I’m in.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The lineup of talented seniors includes a 78-year-old female blues guitarist, an omelet maker, an 81-year-old female bodybuilder, two comical sisters, an “iron jaw” circus performer, and a hand-shadow puppeteer.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The cooks are tasked with preparing racks of lamb with fine artistry. Those who fail face an elimination challenge that includes recreating Gordon Ramsay’s signature lamb-chop dish.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) — James goes to his alma mater, Pomona College, to reminisce on his school days and tackle some tough issues college kids are facing.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – CBS decided to basically reboot the plot of Armageddon (minus Bruce Willis and his band of oil rig buddies) for their newest summer drama. After an MIT grad student discovers an asteroid is set to hit Earth he teams up with a tech billionaire and the U.S. government to try and stop it.

The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Dean Cain chronicles some of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – After Bobby and Nekeisha clash over her excessive drinking habits, the family stages an intervention and argues over how best to handle stress.

The Defiant Ones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) – The series ends with Dre producing Eminem’s LP, which changes the rap game forever, and partnering with Jimmy for Dre Beats Electronics.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – A deadly sex plague causes chaos in the Mayhem Party and Arthur and Grace race to find a cure.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ellie and Hardy start identifying possible suspects as Trish receives some shocking information.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Gustavo confronts his new partners as Teddy continues to suspect Alejandro and Franklin adjusts to the realities of his new business.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Kelsey come to blows during a work retreat.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Adam Carolla, Jacob Batalon, the Kills

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, Mike Birbiglia, Michael Showalter

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: James Davis

Conan: Marisa Tomei, Gabrielle Union, Jackie Kashian