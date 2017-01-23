CW

Supergirl

(CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl returns tonight with the story of a missing woman that Kara feels compelled to investigate despite being told not to by Snapper Carr. When Kara and Mon-El check out the last place the girl was seen, they end up thrust through a portal to another planet, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves as part of a trafficking ring run by Roulette. Meanwhile, Alex blames herself and her new relationship for Kara’s disappearance.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane can’t stop meddling in other people’s relationships; Rogelio and his matchmaker come to an unusual agreement; and Petra is determined to find out if Rafael is being disloyal to her.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The season two midseason premiere kicks off in the present with Alex learning who the terrorists are. In the past, a lesson in seduction gives her the chance to draw closer to Owen.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon and Bullock continue to hunt Dwight who manages to evade them while also reviving Jerome and activating his acolytes around Gotham City. Meanwhile, the power play between Penguin and Nygma escalates and Selina’s mother reveals her true intentions.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin and his brother Kyle try to out do each other — though both are now grown men and should be matured past the concept of sibling rivalry. After Kyle saves a cat stuck in a tree, Kevin brags about saving a man from choking to death.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Jace is stuck awaiting trial in the City of Bones while Clary busies herself hunting hunting a demon terrorizing the institute with the help of Alec and Isabelle.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — One bachelorette confronts Nick on his romantic behavior towards the other women — she does know that’s the whole premise of the show right? Elsewhere, the ladies visit Nick’s hometown and a shy contestant opens up to Nick’s family about past heartbreak, causing the bachelor to view her in a new light.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The contestants must create a digital brochure the Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — The final Raw before Royal Rumble is all about Goldberg.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Andi make an awkward situation worse when they have to have “the talk” with Teddy and Kate.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Max and Caroline are back from their road trip in time for the two to consider the new changes to the dessert bar and for Max to rush to Randy’s side when he lands in the hospital.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Holden’s time spent in a coma starts to come into focus as he goes on a double date and a mysterious stranger who was also in a coma is introduced.

The Young Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lenny arranges the burial for a nun at the Vatican while also deciding on how to handle a sex abuse case within the church. Meanwhile, Voiello finds a use for Esther in a blackmail plot and a shepherd performs a miracle.

Lucifer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucifer and Chloe struggles to accept the reality of their new relationship as they take on the case of a mass murderer poisoning college students.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — When a massive sinkhole threatens to destroy L.A.’s water supply, the team race to stop it and save a man teetering on its edge.

Timeless (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Flynn goes back in time to team up with Jesse James to wreak bloody havoc across the Midwest for reasons while Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus team up with a marshal to stop them.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dennis Quaid, Bill Burr, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Cate Blanchett, Hugh Dancy, Cobi

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Idina Menzel, Melissa Benoist, Kane Brown, Darren King

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Matt Taibbi

Conan: Howie Mandel, Britt Lower, Daniel Sloss