FX

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — James finds out some disturbing information about his mother — and if we’re using the word “disturbing” when it comes to this show, you know it’s bad. Elsewhere, Zilpha finally stands up for herself with the help of a sharp object and Tom Hollander continues to prove to be the MVP of this whole cluster f*ck as the innuendo-loving mad scientist helping James stock up on gunpowder.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — CBS is doing their own crossover tonight starting with an episode of NCIS where a theoretical terror playbook has been stolen after Abby’s homeland security think tank is compromised.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The crossover event ends with Agents McGee and Torres joining forces with the New Orleans team as they search for a missing homeland security theoretical-terror playbook.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — The guys shell out money for a motorcycle instead of the production van they desperately need because, carpe diem or some nonsense. Obviously their new attitude begins to hurt their brand, especially when they outsource jobs to their building’s security.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jess goes out of her way to assure the gang she’s fine being the single one of the group on Valentine’s Day while Winston moves up the timetable on his proposal to Aly.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The kids organize a family intervention after the latest home improvement project prompts constant bickering between Frankie and Mike.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — A look back at what went down at the Elimination Chamber and John Cena’s defense of his WWE title.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Greg goes overboard for Katie on Valentine’s Day and Oliver tries to ply a girl with expensive gifts in order to attend a V-Day themed party with her.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — The kids go rogue, forcing Mickey to dump the “cool aunt” routine and enforce some harsh rules.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull and Benny butt heads over a case involving an army analyst when Benny doesn’t share redacted government secrets.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jessica isn’t invited to be on the Neighborhood Watch because she’s not a team player but when Ann’s son goes missing, everyone turns to her for help.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Toby and Kate learn revealing secrets about each other; Kevin receives support fro an unlikely source just before his play premieres; and Randall struggles to balance work and caring for his ailing father. In the past, Rebecca and Jack’s Valentine’s Day date doesn’t go as planned when an ex-boyfriend reappears.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Booth revisits his past when dead bodies start turning up that are linked to his old Army unit. Elsewhere Brennan worries about her father after he keeps his medical condition a secret from her.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Jimmy takes on the task of teaching Kevin the finer points of consuming alcohol but his lessons get out of control when Brett steps in.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Boden and the rest of the firehouse are under intense scrutiny after he makes a split decision at the scene of an accident that overrides his superior.

Imposters (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Ezra and Richard make a surprising discovery as Maddie tries to hook her latest mark.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The agents face a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in order to save Mace’s life.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Ms. Snap runs for School Council and battles double standards. Elsewhere: Ms. Bennigan; Mrs. Adler; Ms. Feldman; and Ms. Cannon lend her a helping hand, but Ms. Watson hesitates to do so.

Tosh.O (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — In which Tosh celebrates Valentine’s Day with a drone pilot who caught his wife cheating and gets White House press credentials.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Denzel Washington, the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, Lukas Graham

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Charlie Day, Kendall Jenner, NxWorries

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Christine Baranski, Hans Zimmer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Shailene Woodley, Annaleigh Ashford, Evan McMullin, Brann Dailor

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Katherine Heigl, Andrew Rannells, Lisa Hannigan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Laverne Cox

Conan: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jake Tapper, Middle Kids