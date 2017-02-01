CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season four begins with Clarke and the gang reeling from the confrontation with Allie. Sure, everyone has control of their minds again now that the A.I. is officially gone, but that also means they’re completely aware of the impending destruction of earth thanks to some still active nuclear reactors. If you haven’t started watching this show, you should. It’s the perfect show to fight the Age of Trumpism that we’re living in right now.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A suspicious death leads to an investigation where Dennis is a suspect, and the gang gives it the full-on Making A Murderer treatment.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Talia al Ghul agrees to help Oliver take down Kovar, but her offer comes with a steep price. Meanwhile, Curtis briefs the team on a new female vigilante wreaking havoc across the country and Felicity tries to hack into the NSA to free Diggle but her efforts are flagged and she must deal with the consequences.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The hunters create an online dating profile to lure a pair of criminals out of hiding and two gamers realize their computer skills don’t translate to the real world.

Showtime at the Apollo (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey hosts a bevy of talented performers at the famous Apollo Theater in New York. Among them: Chaka Khan; T.I.; Meek Mill; Quavo; RaRa; Mike Epps; and Gabriel Iglesias.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When a bizarre hieroglyph connected with a series of murders from years earlier is found under a deceased homeless man’s armpit, the BAU must find the connection and what it means. Elsewhere, Reid decides to pull his mother from the clinical study and take her home.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The group is invited to perform at an upscale charity event but tension mounts when Jahil insists Alex should sing lead and tells Star to dump Hunter.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia and the Beast hook up with an unexpected ally as Elliot struggles with the weight of the crown and Quentin, Alice, Penny and Margo seek a new weapon.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Ecbert stays back to formulate his own plan to fight the Vikings as the horde continues to target Prince Aethelwulf.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A viral outbreak the jeopardizes the lives of doctors and patients at the hospital prompts the staff to issue a quarantine.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Abby tries to find inspiration for her new book while stuck on a trip with her son’s baseball team as the rest of the girls enjoy a weekend getaway.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Mike gets help from a surprising source as Harvey leaves Louis, Donna and Rachel to manage PSL while he tries to mend a broken relationship.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Montez’s business trip through Chinatown turns Bill into the “transportationer.”

SIX (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Rip attempts an escape while being held in Nigeria as the team learns the truth behind his departure from the SEAL unit.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The first half of the combined season two premiere follows James Holden and the crew as they deal with the aftermath of their escape from Eros. Later, the team stages a dangerous raid in search of information about the protomolecule. Season two sounds like it’s shaping up to be even better than the first go-around so now’s the time to tune in.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Bee takes a trip across the pond to see what our English and European allies think about a Trump presidency.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — Lucy’s career takes off and Josh is worried that it’ll end with her leaving him behind.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Jeff’s dad is on life support after a car accident, but he tries to save him using an alien device that employs laughter as the best medicine.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rob Lowe, Dave Salmoni, Tom Chaplin

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keanu Reeves, Judd Apatow, the Lumineers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ricky Gervais, Christina Ricci, Jain

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dakota Johnson, Willie Geist, Paper Route, Kenny Aronoff

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Aaron Paul, Jenny Slate, Jermaine Fowler

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Miliband

Conan: Jamie Dornan, Blake Anderson, Orny Adams