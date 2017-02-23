NBC



The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Blacklist spinoff is finally here. The premiere sees Tom Keen returning to New York for a routine trip when he is recruited by mercenary chief (Famke Janssen) to help rescue a kidnapped CIA agent. Turns out that mercenary chief is actually his long lost mother — she doesn’t know that yet — and what should be just a simple mission for Keen slowly begins to lead him down the rabbit hole of his mysterious past.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first part of the combined season three finale forces Annalise to change her strategy after the DA takes a new angle in the case and the Keating 4 react to a revelation about Wes’ death. Later, Annalise’s and the Keating 4’s desire for self-preservation is put to the test when details from the night of the fire show who really killed Wes.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Alex returns to work only to find things have changed at the hospital and he’s been left behind. Meanwhile, Arizona tries to distance herself from Eliza and Jo makes a tough call.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The first mystery-box challenge is here and the Top 20 cooks are tasked duplicating one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature seafood recipes.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A murder at a museum involving the ghost of a sunken merchant ship from 1723 provides Sam and Dean a clue to the whereabouts of Crowley’s son Gavin.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The employees attend a wellness fair where Amy learns Mateo is dating Jeff and Dina tries to prove Amy faked an illness.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Now that Raj’s dad isn’t giving him a cushy allowance, Raj is left strapped for cash and enlists Sheldon to lend him some financial help. Meanwhile, Penny considers crashing the guys’ annual Comic-Con getaway.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Teddy and Ron go hunting for a Batman artifact and stumble upon Van’s superhero fantasy as Emily, encouraged by her coworkers, begins dating again only to unknowingly get involved with one of the Riddler’s henchmen.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack recruits the millennials to attend his girlfriend’s dinner party posing as his inner circle of friends so his significant other doesn’t find out he actually doesn’t have any.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Blossom family readies for Jason’s funeral but do so with a secret agenda in mind as Betty’s investigation into the guy’s death intensifies, unearthing some unsettling discoveries about her own family. Elsewhere, Archie gives up football for the opportunity to work with a music mentor and Veronica and Cheryl form an unexpected bond.

The Blacklist (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Red is dosed with a lethal poison prompting Liz and the team to rush to find the designer of the toxin for an antidote as Red retraces his steps to figure out who betrayed him.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy worries that Bonnie’s sobriety might be in jeopardy after she discovers Adam is still close with his ex-wife.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) –The remaining teams make tailgate food for the L.A. Rams and their fans; and Andrew and Valerie learn that they’re not assured a spot in the finale despite being in the lead.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — John and Joan agree to an impromptu wedding with Colleen, who’s an ordained minister, officiating as Jen and Matt have an awkward dinner without Greg and Colleen.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Chip scores a gig at a car wash with Martha’s help.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Katie uncovers a dark truth about the bloc and Bram joins his friends on a risky sabotage mission.

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Frank’s longtime friend and informant is killed by Yakuza assassins, and his quest for revenge puts him and Kyle at odds with an FBI agent whose operation against the Yakuza is jeopardized by Frank’s actions.

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) — The ecoterrorists contemplate how to make a grand entrance to an event and Nina and Lance lose it during an ant investigation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Susan Sarandon, Elijah Wood, Little Big Town, Charlie Wilson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Aubrey Plaza, Bradley Whitford, Lupe Fiasco

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Allison Williams, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, Paul Beatty, Andres Forero

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jordan Peele, Nick Kroll, Ryan Adams

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Trevor finds out how President Trump’s first 100 days in office are unfolding.