Netflix/CBS

The Defenders (Netflix) – The long-awaited Marvel mash-up is finally here. Matt Murdock, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and that douchebag with a glowing fist get together to fight a new big bad (Sigourney Weaver) and a familiar one (Murdock’s recently revived girlfriend, Elektra). From the reviews, it sounds like it’s going to take some time for the heroes to get together, but it’ll be worth it just to watch Jones bust on Danny Rand.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Abigail is still pretty pissed at Jackson so she’s decided to torture him in order to further her secret master plan. Meanwhile, the group has to deal with a mid-flight crisis that threatens their mission and their lives. In other words, Abe gets to fight a giant octopus 15,000 feet in the air using a samurai sword. For the love of God, please let him go full Samuel L. Jackson.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Yep, this is still happening.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The eight semifinalists perform solos as they compete for America’s vote.

Project Runway (Lifetime, 8:00 p.m.) – Olivia Munn guest judges as season 16 kicks off with a host of new designers being challenged to create a red carpet look for models of all sizes.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight, TV cops compete against actors from sci-fi and fantasy shows.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot while the rest compete to become the next Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – More blind dates. More singles badmouthing sad blind dates. Zero love connections made (probably).

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Considering the weekend we’ve had, Weekend Update should have plenty of material to work with this week.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa tries to run from Camilla, but after a violent clash with some hired guns, she decides it’s time for war.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Joel McHale, Priyanka Chopra and Wendi McLendon-Covey judge a human-bowling act, teenage twins who impersonate President Trump and Vice President Pence, a competitive cupcake eater, and acrobatics who play the ukulele.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Adrian brings bad news as the mall survivors begin to turn on Alex and Eve.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – TC considers heading back to Syria to tie up some loose ends as the hospital deals with chaos created by a cyber-attack.

The Guest Book (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Christy’s anxiety gets the best of her when she goes on a mountain retreat with her new boyfriend and his 8-year-old daughter.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Salma Hayek, Jay Ellis, Bearstronaut, George Thorogood

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rami Malek, Kathryn Hahn, Meek Mill featuring The-Dream

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Dickerson, Michael Rapaport, Grizzly Bear

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Moore, Carrie Coon, Roy Mayorga

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ray Romano, Billy Idol

Conan: Fred Savage, Nikki Glaser, Pokey LaFarge