What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ And ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Are Back

CW

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry’s vision of a future in which Iris is murdered continues to haunt him, so when a new villain arrives in Central City, the same one he saw in his premonition, Barry struggles with whether to stop him or let him go in the hopes that it will save Iris’ life.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn try to capture Rip Hunter in 1967 and create an Aberration big enough to draw the attention of the Legends, but their plan backfires with Rip losing his memory thanks to “time drift.” While the Legends try to convince Rip of who he was they discover he’s in possession of a powerful artifact known as the Spear of Destiny, which the Legion of Doom is after.

Outsiders (WGN, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two of Outsiders begins right where season one left off — the the Farrell clan fighting for their mountain home against a powerful and determined coal mining company. A major character death last season has repercussions as a new clan leader emerges and clashes between the town and the mountain folk become even more violent.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Palmer tries to talk down a suicidal stranger from jumping off a building after a hit-and-run investigation.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Winston welcomes Aly home with a surprise party that she probably won’t enjoy because she doesn’t seem like that kind of person. Meanwhile, Robby and Jess go on a hike that changes their relationship forever and Cece and Schmidt have trouble impressing their new neighbors.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Randy Orton takes on fellow Wyatt Family member Luke Harper on the final Smackdown before the Royal Rumble.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — The kids fight over who gets dibs on the master bedroom while Mickey tries to nab a wealthy guy who quickly discovers some things lacking in her personality.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull is taken hostage following an attack at the TAC offices and his kidnapper is a woman who wants him to investigate a manslaughter case that ended with her husband’s conviction.

Face Off (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 11 kicks off with a group of all-stars returning to create alien creatures using green screen technology.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Scott, Lydia and Malia try to remember Stiles while Liam and Theo act as decoys.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the past, Rebecca and Jack contemplate having another kid even as they struggle to throw three separate birthday parties for the triplets. In the future, Kate’s gastric-bypass journey takes an unexpected turn and Randall tries to make time for William.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Someone from Booth and Brennan’s past is murdered so the team investigates.

The New Edition Story (BET, 9:00 p.m.) — Part one of BET’s three-part miniseries about New Edition, the 1980s R&B group made up of childhood friends — including a young Bobby Brown — who went on to become stars.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Severide and Anna bond during her recovery and Casey’s faced with a difficult choice at a fire scene when two victims both need life-saving assistance.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A showdown between Aida and May puts everyone in danger.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A murder on a deep sea oil rig leads the team to discover a dangerous gas leak that threatens the city.

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Delaney survives his attack in the street and continues to make enemies by cozying up to an old friend who now works for the East India Company. Oh and he’s still interested in banging his sister.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — A “Women Empowering Women” workshop is held by Ms. Snap and Ms. Bennigan; Mrs. Adler takes the concept of “stranger danger” too far; and Ms. Watson buys a male safety dummy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, the Americanos featuring Nicky Jam, Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mike Myers, Tim Ferriss, Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Retta, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Darren King

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Big Sean

Conan: Aaron Paul, Bert Kreischer, Colony House