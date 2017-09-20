What’s On Tonight: ‘The Sinner’ Ends And ‘The Good Place’ Returns

NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Good Place returns with Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason going through a Westworld-type reset after the events in the season one finale. Back in the Good Place once more, Eleanor discovers a clue she left for herself and starts putting the pieces together.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – We’ve reached the end of the wild, freaky, frankly disturbing road that is The Sinner. After discovering that it was Cora’s sister who was killed the night of her abduction, we finally find out who was behind the mask and it’s probably someone Cora hasn’t killed (yet).

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 12 ends with Tyra Banks revealing America’s choice and giving them a sh*tload of cash.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The jury rewards a season of backstabbing and manipulating by crowning the person who proved best at both.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season eight ends with the final three cooks preparing a three-course meal with their favorite ingredients and presenting their dishes to the judges.

Salvation (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends Darius enacting his final plans for the ark as he, Harris, and Grace try to overthrow the illegitimate government that’s taken power.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Tweek’s relationship with Craig is pushed to its breaking point when he lands in the middle of a heated argument. Oh, and North Korea pops up somewhere in tonight’s episode.

The Lowe Files (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rob and the boys go hunting for Big Foot because, of course.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Ilana gets a new job at a restaurant which will probably work out the exact way we expect it to and Abbi returns to Soulstice and gets the training opportunity she’s always wanted.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kyra Sedgwick, Adam Scott, Judah & the Lion

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ben Stiller, Fred Armisen, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Bridges, Pamela Adlon, Miguel

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anderson Cooper, Bobby Moynihan, Billie Jean King

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mayim Bialik, Susan Kelechi Watson, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ellen Pao

Conan: Luke Wilson, Jeff Bauman, Atlas Genius