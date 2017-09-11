Hulu

The Mindy Project (Hulu) – The Mindy Project returns for its final season and the honeymoon’s over for the good doctor and her new husband. Last season might have ended with a proposal, but this one looks headed for divorce. Before that happens, all of Mindy’s exes will make a cameo, Morgan will take a pretty brutal fall, and that running Wreath Witherspoon gag will finally land us a worthwhile star cameo.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two’s wacky road trip comes to an end tonight. As Jesse becomes a Messiah himself and questions the path he’s chosen with those freaks in white, Tulip digs up a dangerous secret and Cassidy grapples with a difficult truth about the choices he’s made.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four ends as one woman seeks a date with her rescuer and a bachelor breaks a woman’s heart to pursue a second chance with the love he lost.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The top six dancers try to impress the judges before another round of cuts.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah heads to Minneapolis to try comfort food with a twist – think Korean-inspired mac and cheese and deconstructed casserole.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Olivia and Bobo try to protect the town when a new supernatural arrives with plans to open the veil to Hell in let a demon loose (the same demon who’s been bothering Fiji). While the town struggles with the effects of the veil opening, Lem and Rev’s hunger reaches dangerous levels and Creek suffers a devastating loss.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Iliza Shlesinger, Taye Diggs, Jana Kramer, and Ken Marino join the judges panel.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The group heads to an alien experiencer convention where Gina gets to meet one of her therapy heroes and Gerry and Yvonne get to have their first fight. Meanwhile, Chelsea receives some surprising news and Richard does his damnedest to prove to Agent Foster that extraterrestrials do exist.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Larry David, David Salmoni, 21 Savage

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Seth Meyers, Russell Westbrook, Prophets of Rage

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Danny McBride, Jill Kargman, Elaine Bradley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Christian Slater, Adrianne Palicki, Circus 1903

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Idris Elba

Conan: Heather Graham, Adam Conover, Jenny Zigrino