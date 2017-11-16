Netflix

The Punisher (Netflix) – Frank Castle is back to dole out more revenge on the people responsible for the murder of his family but he soon finds out that there’s more to the killings than he first believed. Is this the show we need right now? Probably not, but Jon Bernthal plays a good tough guy so you can come for that.

Longmire (Netflix) – The sixth and final season of Longmire is here and Longmire’s still reeling from his face off with friend Henry Standing Bear and with Walt ousted from his job as sheriff and Henry at death’s door, things look bleak.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Professor Pyg continues to wreak havoc on Gotham City by crashing a fundraiser at the orphanage thrown by Sofia and Penguin.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The doctors are forced to treat patients the old-fashioned way after a hacker causes the hospital’s computers to crash.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Dean gets to live out his childhood Western fantasy as he heads to a sleepy town with Sam, Castiel, and Jack to investigate a mysterious murder.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Bernadette gets Raj to do some digging when she becomes concerned Ruchi is trying to steal her job and the boys are furious after they learn Sheldon went to work with the military behind their backs.

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC, 8:25 p.m.) – It’s the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon discovers comic books while fighting his fear of solid foods.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – When a villain starts causing a stir by stealing valuable tech around Star City, Green Arrow leads the team into battle.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – The first half of the series finale is here so expect some shocking twists and jaw-dropping revelations.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Vanessa faces off with Dmitri as Scab tries to recruit more members to his cause.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie helps a newly sober Natasha handle motherhood and Christy discovers she and her younger classmate, Cooper, make a good team both in and out of the classroom.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Alara begins to question if she’s right for her job when a fire breaks out on the ship and a crew member dies.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Heather finds a map to a time capsule she buried with her brothers as kids, they all set out to find it and dig it up. Also, Jen learns she has a low car service rating so she books rides across the city to charm drivers and increase her score.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – It’s graduation day during the season two finale and the family is tested.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise is confronted with disturbing news involving one of Isaac’s patients that puts her sobriety at risk.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team searches for the leader of a drug trafficking ring that uses immigrants as mules.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Julia Roberts, Frankie Shaw, Manchester Orchestra

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chance the Rapper, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ben Affleck, Greta Gerwig, Dead & Company

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Hayes, Alex Lahey, Michel’le Baptiste

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jordan Peele