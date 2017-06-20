What’s On Tonight: Pirates Take Over When ‘Wrecked’ Returns

TBS

Here’s our picks for what’s worth watching tonight. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Season two premieres with a horde of pirates trying to ransom Danny and maroon the others while Steve’s over here, still trying to make amends for murdering a fellow survivor. Later, Steve pitches a new business venture and the group tries to negotiate a peace treaty with the pirates, who’ve decided to remain on the island.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – You guessed it. More auditions.

Downward Dog (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jenn and Nan have a girls night out while Martin’s plans to nap through his birthday are ruined by Jenn’s new puppy.

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The Liars, believing they’ve uncovered A.D.’s true identity, prepare for the ultimate showdown as Spencer, Hanna, and Caleb team up to investigate and discover new information about Charlotte’s death.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Nicky chooses between J and Craig and Deran struggles with whether to tell Smurf about the bar opening.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — A fiery veteran returns and a tough Flash Challenge awaits and exposes weaknesses in the Shops.

Team Ninja Warrior (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Our first Finals episode features four winners from qualifying battling it out for a spot in the championship.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh uncovers an internet scandal and attempts an ancient battle cry.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The duel rounds are here. Top acts from each division pick an opponent to face off against. It’s a good ol fashioned dance battle folks.

Queen of Sugar (OWN, 10:00 p.m.) – The show’s two-night season two premiere kicks off with the Bordelon siblings trying to move forward after their father’s death and still struggling to get their sugar mill up and running. This season tackles themes of identity and legacy and there will definitely be conversation around police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Casey Affleck, Allison Tolman, Chris Charpentier, Lindsey Ell

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Amy Poehler, Zendaya, Imagine Dragons, Dweezil Zappa

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ice Cube, Marc Maron, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Will Ferrell, Laverne Cox, Jeff Tweedy, Daru Jones

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chelsea Handler, Dean Norris, Khalid

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Harris

Conan: Elle Fanning, Ally Maki, James Acaster