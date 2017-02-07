AMC

The last 15 episodes or so of The Walking Dead have introduced viewers to a number of new communities on the show: The Hilltop, The Savior’s Camp, The Kingdom, and even the all-female Oceanside Community visited by Tara in the fifth episode of the season. Scott Gimple and Co. are clearly establishing new colonies so that the Alexandrian community will have additional allies when they are pitted against Negan and the Saviors in the upcoming war. Viewers should not expect them all to survive.

The back half of season seven is expected to be about building those alliances and rallying them ahead of that war with Negan. However, there’s yet another community that’s likely to play a role in the back half of the season. Last month, EW offered our first glimpse of that new community:

We don’t have a name for the new community yet, nor any understanding of the role it’s likely to play this season. It does appear to be set in a junkyard, however, which might provide some much needed supplies in that upcoming war. The new teaser released over the weekend also gave us a glimpse of a new bad-ass walker hanging out in the junkyard community.