The X-Files made its return to primetime with much fanfare in 2016, but not every review of the new batch of episodes was glowing. (Well, except for “Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster” which is something treasured by all as it should be.) X-Files creator Chris Carter acknowledged in a recent chat that the beloved sci-fi series wasn’t immune to the challenges of a lengthy layoff.

Speaking with TVLine ahead of the revival’s 2018 return, Carter touched on how The X-Files had to adapt to its decade-plus television hiatus.

“We [relaunched] from a standing start after not having been on the air for 12 years — there was some reacquainting that had to be achieved,” Carter told TVLine. “It was like old friends getting back together. We had to shake some of the stiffness out.”

Now that the stiffness has been shaken out, there’s season 11 (which premieres January 3 buddied up with Ryan Murphy’s new drama 9-1-1) on the way and Carter teases that one of the upcoming episodes has a key connection to the show’s past.

Carter is particularly bullish about the installment written and directed by Darin Morgan, which he calls “original, smart, funny… everything you expect” from the acclaimed X auteur. Asked to share a tease, Carter pauses, before offering this morsel: “It has a big link to previous X-Files episodes.”

Prep your expectations and season 11 speculation dry erase boards accordingly.

