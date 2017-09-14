Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct conference on Wednesday provided a look at numerous upcoming games and products, but f*ck all that because they showed Mario’s nipples and we need to talk about this. While showing Mario playing frisbee with an adorable Shiba Inu on a beach in Super Mario Odyssey, the former plumber busted out the chest pepperoni and Twitter was not prepared. In light of this especially noteworthy development, we’ve collected some of the funniest tweets about Mario’s nipples and yes we’re doing this. Let my food poisoning-induced loopiness be your gain.

At first some people noticed how much happier Mario seems now that he’s quit his job.

Weird how Mario quits working and suddenly he's happier than he's been in years those things can't be related pic.twitter.com/a3EKZBgAkO — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) September 14, 2017

Then others zeroed in on two specific details of the photograph, Mario’s nipples, and its-a disturbing.

Bet you never thought you would live to see Mario's nipples pic.twitter.com/W1b79Nwn0Q — 9 V O L T (@9_volt88) September 13, 2017

this is great because i was just wondering about the status of Mario's nipples pic.twitter.com/WFUBxpUesd — Nick Robinson (@Babylonian) September 13, 2017

Not everyone handled it well:

calling out of work for the week because i saw shirtless mario on line — a screaming toddler (@noozy642) September 14, 2017