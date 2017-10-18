CBS

With Kevin James finally commenting on the second season of Kevin Can Wait and the choice to kill off his TV wife played by Erinn Hayes. The result was a slight mention in the premiere, followed by some jokes, and a main character was swept under the rug. Other shows have handled characters being removed just by ignoring them or acting like they didn’t exist — think Seven on Married With Children — but James claimed the decision was made to avoid the show becoming stagnant and to motivate the plot. It was also done to make room for the returning Leah Remini.

The decision prompted many to react with anger, especially after the premiere, taking out their frustrations on Remini and showing their support for Hayes. Now, with James speaking up to give his view on the decision, fans have spoken out again and seem to be aiming to give up on the CBS show:

@hayeslady absolutely crap loved yours and Kevin's interaction on the show. Won't Be watching any longer don't like the kings of Queen's gal — burchill (@shburchill) October 10, 2017

@hayeslady Guess who isn't watching a certain show on TV anymore? And who wants to know the minute you get a better gig? :) — Tom Moran (@Piscesboy69) October 12, 2017