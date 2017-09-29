A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works And People Are Not Having It

Disney Channel Original Movies tend to bring out the nostalgic side of millennials, but Hocus Pocus has become a next level cult classic. Viewings of the Halloween tale are often used to usher in the return of fall and fans have been clamoring for the return of the Sanderson sister for quite a while. The original cast has expressed interest at returning in the past, and there was even a weird rumor that Tina Fey would be handling a sequel, but all of that hubbub eventually came to nothing.
Well, Disney heard fans’ cries for a sequel and decided… to do a remake instead. According to Variety, Hocus Pocus is getting a reboot without the original cast or director Kenny Ortega. Fans were decidedly not amused. Which of you virgins lit the black flame candle?
