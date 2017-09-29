A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works And People Are Not Having It

Disney

Disney Channel Original Movies tend to bring out the nostalgic side of millennials, but Hocus Pocus has become a next level cult classic. Viewings of the Halloween tale are often used to usher in the return of fall and fans have been clamoring for the return of the Sanderson sister for quite a while. The original cast has expressed interest at returning in the past, and there was even a weird rumor that Tina Fey would be handling a sequel, but all of that hubbub eventually came to nothing.

Well, Disney heard fans’ cries for a sequel and decided… to do a remake instead. According to Variety, Hocus Pocus is getting a reboot without the original cast or director Kenny Ortega. Fans were decidedly not amused. Which of you virgins lit the black flame candle?

I WAS FINE WHEN YOU REMADE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. I WAS FINE WHEN YOU REMADE ALICE. BUT DON'T TOUCH HOCUS POCUS WITHOUT THE ORIGINAL CAST pic.twitter.com/bYWtdJD5Ae — anthony amorim (@AnthonyAmorim) September 28, 2017

Good thing I don't have more than 140 characters bc you would get my opinion on why Hocus Pocus is a perfect movie and shouldn't be remade — Laura Dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) September 28, 2017

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled — Mags (@maggiecarucci) September 28, 2017

When you find out they're remaking Hocus Pocus pic.twitter.com/lOnsqRwEbc — Jamie (@DoubleJ_Jonesy) September 28, 2017

Disney Channel is apparently remaking Hocus Pocus???¿¿? DON’T FIX WHAT AINT BROKEN DISNEY!! — Lexxie Beckmeyer (@lexxbeck) September 28, 2017

"A new Hocus Pocus movie is being made with a new cast! Are you excited like we are?" Me: pic.twitter.com/ADWggIf0AF — Jessica Vill (@Jbunnyxoxo) September 28, 2017