If Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon weren’t already convinced of the success of their show based on the fact that last weekend, dorks stampeded to McDonald’s restaurants around the country in a quest for a limited time McNugget dipping sauce from 1998 that was used to promote a Disney animated childrens’ film, then perhaps this ought to do it. Because nothing is truly a cultural phenomenon until it’s turned into a porno film with X-rated pun names, allow me to direct your attention to the trailer for Dick and Morty, the latest from the adult entertainment website Wood Rocket — which has in the past brought us such classics as Mighty Muffin Pounder Rangers, Hamiltoe (why they didn’t go with “Hamilbone” is beyond me), and the Ten-Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The (mostly) safe for work trailer features the titular “Dick,” and just “Morty,” who is played by a woman I might add, which will probably lead to some confusing gender swap shenanigans once the clothes start to comes off. Also represented are Beth, Birdperson, and the horrifyingly voiced “Mr. Meesex,” which will probably have you never watching that episode the same way again. And of course we can’t forget about “Pickle Dick,” which is confusing because … a pickle is already shaped like a dick? Just roll with it.

Well, anyway. I’m not sure exactly who the audience for Dick and Morty is, because it seems like they’re just going on the assumption that a certain niche of Rick and Morty fans are creepy weirdos, and– ha ha ha haha ha ha ha … *wipes away tears* … almost had you there.