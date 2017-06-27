Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are two worlds now. One that existed before you saw the batsh*t bananas “first look” at Rob Lowe’s upcoming paranormal investigation series and the one that exists after. There’s no going back and you should be absolutely thrilled by that.

The trailer for A&E’s docuseries The Lowe Files has graced our world and it comes across like Supernatural meets The Grinder with a dash of Unsolved Mysteries. Lowe, along with his sons Matthew and John Owen, are on the hunt for the unexplained in the cable offering set to premiere on August 2. To the cowbell thumping dad rock of Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” we’re teased with the promise of investigations into bigfoot, aliens, ghosts and more all with a special Rob Lowesque panache.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the show, Lowe conceded that his Lowe Files will be a bit out there.

“Any time the phrase “Rob Lowe investigates wood apes” is in the zeitgeist, you know you’re in for a special treat,” said the Parks & Recreation actor. “[These are] really cool, interesting, outrageous, literally unbelievable stories being investigated. If you put Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo, you’d get the tone of this show.”

Sort out what the blend is for yourself by checking out the gloriously looney trailer.