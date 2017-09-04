Showtime

WARNING: Spoilers for the Twin Peaks finale ahead.

So we’ve come to the end of the 2017 revival event series for David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks. As was expected by most fans of Lynch, the conclusion offered very few answers regarding the events of the series, the evils of The Black Lodge, and just how it is all of it was tied together. After being off the air for nearly three decades, Twin Peaks ended on a cliffhanger once again and has no plans for another return according to Deadline:

“It was always intended to be one season,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins told Deadline at the Showtime TCA party. “A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it.”

For most who probably were just introduced to the world of Dale Cooper and Twin Peaks, the series was confusing and its ending one of those divisive endings that make you scratch your head. Some on Twitter mentioned The Sopranos finale as a good comparison, but those who were familiar are aware that this was just David Lynch doing his thing. The show is an experience, with some moments that are meant to be interpreted different ways and others that are just there to elicit certain reactions. And no matter how you decide to view the series, you’re locked in for a ride that is out of your control and only goes where David Lynch wants it to. For every disappointment, there was double the amount of satisfaction throughout the rest of the series.