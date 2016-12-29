There is almost nothing worse than leaving your house on a freezing cold morning and getting smacked right in the gob by an icy sheen of frost covering the windshield of your car. I mean, thankfully I’m a blogger and almost never have to leave my house, but that wasn’t always the case and oh, believe me, I remember those days. Maybe you’re well off and you have a nice car with remote start (or a car hole — “garage” if you’re fancy) but otherwise the process usually involves starting one’s car to warm it up and choking on exhaust while using a scraper to remove the ice from the windows in the meantime. This morning ritual is even more fun if you have street parking and have to dodge traffic, to boot.
But apparently, we have all been going at windshield ice removal all wrong! Thanks to Ken Weathers (REAL NAME), weatherman for East Tennessee’s WATE 6 News, this tip is about to change all of our lives. In the above video, which originally was posted last January but is making the viral rounds again for obvious reasons, Weathers reveals how a simple solution made with two ingredients everyone has around their house can instantly make pesky windshield frost disappear like magic. I don’t like to throw around the word “hero” all willy nilly… but I think you can all get what I’m saying.
Great tip, chop 3 seconds off the end.
How is this a surprise? I live in California where I get frost on a windshield once a year and I knew this one.
This is a viral trick? So like … one I’ll get sick by using? As per usual, the headlines on this website are fucking garbage.
And yet, here you sit…clicking and commenting. I assume you’re doing so at knife-point? Otherwise…I mean…you can just do other stuff on the internet. There are at least ten other websites. At least.
@Oedipus Rex you’ve never heard of things going “viral”? It’s a common term on the internet, when something grows wildly popular in a short time. It is similar to the spread of a virus, hence the name. What you have done is called “willful ignorance.”
@Oedipus Rex Another good viral trick is to mix a 50/50 solution of bleach and ammonia. It’s best to mix in large batches.
Whoa, fade. That could be dangerous if he doesn’t add thin strips of aluminum foil.
Well at least y’all didn’t call it a LifeHack
Huh, I’m going aginst the grain in the comments here but I’ll totally try this. Winter is rubbish and the less time I’m experiencing it the better. Thanks, Stacey.
THANK *YOU*, MR. BALLS! Nice that someone around this joint appreciates me.
Nice Simpson’s reference.
Well ooo-la-di-da Mr. Frenchman!
I’ve been doing that for years.
For 20 years, my solution has consisted of turning the water hose on and spending 5-10 seconds rinsing the windshield and then going about my way. The water coming out is just above freezing so there’s no worry about cracking the windshield.
hahaha…..can’t wait until your pipes freeze dumbass, then your problem won’t be a windshield, it will be a flooded basement…
To save everyone a couple minutes, it’s rubbing alcohol and water.
#hero
Spoiler: It’s 1/3 water to 2/3 isopropyl alcohol in a spray bottle.
In the north, we just use winter formula windshield washer fluid…not really a new thing…