What Are You Doing About It?

On Tuesday, June 2nd UPROXX will be fully supporting and participating in what some are calling “Black Out Tuesday,” which calls for everyone in the music industry to take the day to disconnect from work, process this tragedy, and focus on accountability and change. In such, our normal publishing schedule will be paused on Tuesday and we encourage our readers to do everything they can to stand up for real change in America and remember the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery — and all the other Black lives unjustly lost due to police brutality.

This is not a day off for us.

We are dedicating our energy and passion on this day towards the fight against social injustice and racial inequality. We stand with the Black community — our colleagues, loyal audience, and the artists we celebrate — against senseless violence, police brutality, and systemic racism.

We encourage everyone to be active in the fight for justice and reform. Support the organizations doing crucial work to combat racial injustice.

Text FLOYD to 55156 to sign the Justice for George Floyd petition.

Add your name to the Justice for George Floyd petition at change.org.

Donate to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund set up by his family and to organizations like Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Dream Defenders.

#BlackLivesMatter

#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

#TheShowMustBePaused