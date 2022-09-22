True art connoisseurs can rejoice. After centuries of not having an art show dedicated to Nicolas Cage‘s love for cats, there’s finally an art show dedicated to Nicolas Cage’s love for cats. According to Yahoo Entertainment, CatCon founder Susan Michals will launch Uncaged: The Unbearable Weight of Genius Cat Art at this year’s convention at the Pasadena Convention Center. The event, which runs October 1-2, will feature 7 pieces inspired by Cage, his movies, and his feline affinity. You’ll have to whip out your checkbook quick with so few pieces, with price tags running between $500 and $3,000.

“You never know what to expect with Nicolas Cage,” Michals said. “And that’s very much the same to me in the personality of a cat. Dogs, they’re trained — they love you, love you, love you, love you, love you — will do whatever you want. Cats can be apathetic and then loving within a 10-second time period. You can rub my stomach but… not that spot.” Michals went on to explain this was the perfect way to celebrate a cat-loving actor who also acts like a cat by curating a career based on whims.

Cage will probably not be there in person; Michals hasn’t formally asked him, and he and wife Riko Shibata just welcomed a baby to this weird planet just a few weeks ago. But who cares? Even if Cage isn’t there in the flesh, he’ll be there in spirit. Yahoo Entertainment has a good look at some of the pieces, including a truly horrific vision called “Catstor Troy.”

Art has officially peaked.

