Photos From The Climate March Show A Nation Longing For Change

Yesterday, millions of young people all across the world participated in a global march in support of dramatic climate action. On Friday morning, marches began to spread across Australia, through to Asia, Europe, Africa, and the American continents as protestors took to the streets in the hopes of convincing elected officials and world leaders to finally legislate the changes we’ve been all dragging our feet on for far too long.
According to the Huffington Post, there were 800 protests planned across America alone, with a notable march through the streets of New York City led by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg — who previously inspired more than 1.4 million young people around the world to stage a mass climate protest last March, after she held a solo protest in her home country of Sweden. Protestors in San Francisco plan on beginning their strike right in front of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Guardian Australia reported a total turnout of over 265,000 for the march in Australia as the march began on the east coast. Estimates for the NYC march are currently hovering around 300,000. Students in Los Angeles also took to the streets by the thousands — with protests of some sort in virtually every major American city.
In short: the day made history. And seeing how many young people gave their time and energy to support the planet is enough to fill even the most cynical among us with hope.
The estimated number in New York is over 250’000! They closed the park because there were too many people… I’m speaking soon at Battery Park. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/YOD80SxHaa
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019
We've been tracking reported crowd counts at #ClimateStrike events worldwide.
4 MILLION people and counting have walked out of school, work, or home today.
We're not through. More actions are coming this week.
THANK YOU. Together we will build a world that works for all of us.
— 350 dot org (@350) September 20, 2019
incredible photo of young Afghan women leading today's climate strike in Kabul, flanked by armed guards (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP) pic.twitter.com/ppN62SsuUC
— Azeen Ghorayshi (@azeen) September 20, 2019
Take a look at the people on the front lines of the battle for a livable planet Earth!
View this post on Instagram
Zenile Ngcame of Masiphumelele High School raises her fist during a protest for action against climate change outside Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks, courtesy of Groundup.org. #climatechange #climate #climatechangeisreal #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #climatechangethefacts #climatechangeart #climatechangehoax #climatechangemarch #climatechangeprotest #climatechangeisahoax #climatechanges #climatechangeeffects #climatechangesolutions
View this post on Instagram
Today is the 20th of Sept and we have a heatwave in Scotland. Same time last year (see next picture) we had woolly hats on! Climate change is real! We all need to take an action! #edinburghclimatestrike #fridaysforfuture #globalstrikeforfuture #globalclimatestrike #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #climatejustice #youthvoices
View this post on Instagram
Сегодня начинается ВСЕМИРНАЯ неделя климатических протестов и акций! Миллионы людей из тысяч городов по всему миру вышли на улицы с требованием остановить изменение климата и привлечь внимание к проблемам экологии и неминуемым катастрофичным последствиям Глобального потепления (именно с 20 по 27 сентября пройдёт саммит ООН по климату, где лидеры стран будут принимать важные решения) Мэрия Москвы отказала в проведении массового пикета и митинга, но данное мероприятие согласовано в десятках других городов России. А многие выходят на одиночные пикеты. @fridaysforfuture.russia @greenpeaceru #сохранениеокружающейсредыэкономическиневыгодно#всемирнаянеделяклиматическихпротестов#спаситепланету#глобальноепотепление#заклимат#забастовказаклимат#забастовказаклиматмосква#одиночныйпикет#спасемпланетувместе#экология#климатическийкризис##fff#fridaysforfuture#climatestrike#unitedforclimate#globalstrikeforfuture#actnow#gretathunberg#fridaysforfuturerussia#fridaysforfuturemoscow#moscow#ecology
View this post on Instagram
We support the young people marching around the world against climate change. It is a global emergency and requires a global response. The voice of young people should be heard and urgent action should be taken. There is no planet B. #climatechange #climateaction #climatemarch #climatechangemarch #climatechangeisreal #youthclimatemarch #climateactivist #savetheearth #environment #environmentalist
View this post on Instagram
heel schoon volk 😉🍀👀👌🏻🤓👍🏻 • • • #klimaatactie #klimaatactivisme #klimaatactienetwerk #klimaatactienu #klimaatactieplan #youthforclimatebrussels #youthforclimate #youthforclimatechange #youthforclimatenl #youthforclimatebelgium #climatechangeimpact #climatechangesucks #climatechangemarch #climatechangedenial #climatechangematters #climatechangesolutions #climatechange #climatechangememes #climatechanged #climatechangeprotest #climatechangethefacts #climatechangeisreal #changeforclimate #climatechangeawareness #globalclimatechange #climatechangeaction #fightclimatechange
View this post on Instagram
Climate change is real, and we need to do something about it. Some scientists say we may have only 11 years to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming. That's why tens of thousands of teens are walking out of school today to demand governments make fighting climate change a priority. After all, there is no planet B 🌎 Tap the link in bio to learn how you can join the movement #ClimateChangeMarch