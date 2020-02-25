Guests are currently on lockdown at a hotel in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus infection. Journalist Catherine Wyatt reports via Twitter that guests staying at Tenerife’s H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel were notified of the soft lockdown via a letter put under their doors. The letter reads, “Dear Guests, We regret to inform you that for healthy (sic) reasons, the hotel has been closed down. Until the sanitary authorities warn, you must remain in your rooms.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/catherinehwyatt/status/1232248720865087494

https://mobile.twitter.com/catherinehwyatt/status/1232248909227057152

Apparently that is all the information the guests have received from the hotel, with some only learning of the quarantine after watching it on the news. The Mirror reports that there are currently over 1,000 people staying at the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel and several guests have no food and are ill-prepared for a sudden quarantine. The hotel’s entrances and exits are currently being guarded by police outside of the hotel in an effort to stop the further spread of the virus. Currently, only one case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in the hotel, but many, if not all, of the 1,000 guests have yet to be tested.

This potential outbreak could be the latest in the rapid spread of coronavirus which has hit Italy, Iran, and South Korea hard in recent days as infections continue to spread beyond mainland China. The CDC has not yet declared coronavirus infection a global pandemic.

For everything you need to know about staying safe while you travel, hit our coronavirus travel explainer.