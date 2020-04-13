Cruise Lines Might Never Look The Same Again, And That Would Probably Be A Good Thing

Cruise ships, particularly mega-cruises, have always been polarizing. The people who like them love them; the people who don’t like them despise them — there doesn’t seem to be much middle ground. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the flaws with cruise ships have been supremely evident. You know, like the fact that they’re contained biospheres, prone to viral outbreaks; their outsized impact on both the ports they visit and the environment at large; and the ways their parent companies operate as quasi-American businesses, while actually registered in tax havens with low minimum wages.

Last week, it came to light that the Greg Mortimer, an Australian ship headed to Antarctica, was gradually being evacuated after it was reported that 60% of the passengers and crew had contracted coronavirus. It had been quarantined off the coast of Uraguay since the beginning of the month. It was, of course, only the most recent of multiple cruise ship outbreaks during this era. Meanwhile, as the details of the $2T stimulus bill have come to light, it’s grown clear that cruise lines were left out of the package.

Then there’s the current public sentiment, which is… not favorable. John DiScala, widely known in the travel community as Johnny Jet, got cruisers up in arms last week after saying that he wouldn’t go on a cruise for at least a year after the quarantine lifts. Fellow travel writer Tamara Hinson wrote a piece about it for the Telegraph, which leads off with, “Cruising has borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in multiple ways.” A bold lede and demonstrably untrue. The poor have borne the brunt of the pandemic (and all pandemics, historically speaking) and cruising has so many issues tangled up in matters of wealth disparity (from their tax evasion to their outsized effect on the developing nations they visit to their labor conditions and wages) that framing these multinational corporations as victims wasn’t likely to elicit much sympathy.

On March 18th, 10 senators authored an open letter pressing for emissions-based strings attached to any bailout package. On the 20th, Friends of the Earth, Stand.Earth, and Greenpeace sent their own open letter to majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate, urging them to leave cruise lines out of the stimulus deal altogether. And after the bipartisan bailout left relief for cruises on the cutting room floor, the president said that if they want an American bailout they need to re-register as American businesses.

With its clay feet on full display and business shut down besides a few “ghost ships,” perhaps the question for the cruise industry isn’t when they start operating but how? What have they learned from the shutdown and how will consumers demand better of them moving forward?

“I don’t know that there’s going to be an appetite for packed cruises anymore,” says DiScala, when asked about how the industry might change post-coronavirus. “They’re going to have to stagger going to port, they’re not going to be able to have unmanned buffets, people will probably need to wear masks when they’re sharing spaces. But the biggest thing is that I think the passenger load of ships will dramatically change.”

If DiScala is right on that count, it will be a big deal for cruise lines. The industry has seen profits increase thanks, in part, to increased carrying capacities. Having fewer people aboard as a prolonged safety measure doesn’t seem to fit with their business model — an approach that saw the industry booming before coronavirus.