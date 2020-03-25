It was 10:30 pm on a Sunday night. I’d just landed in Dallas — having flown in from Jamaica on my way to Los Angeles. After deboarding, I learned that my connecting flight was delayed until the next morning. I motioned to my partner, who scooped up our toddler son. Tired and irritable, we went to wait in the rebooking line. It took more than an hour to actually see someone. “Will we get hotel, taxi, and food vouchers?” I asked a clerk when I finally got to the front of the line. She shook her head. “Your flight was delayed because of weather, so we’re not liable.” “Weather?” I asked. “Weather where?” “In Cleveland,” the clerk said with a tight smile. She was, all things considered, pretty friendly. “The plane you were supposed to be on had a refueling stop there.” In airline speak, “weather” can mean weather just about anywhere on earth. In our case, it meant a city that wasn’t even on our itinerary. Since the plane we’d be on was passing through Cleveland before getting to Dallas, my family’s flight from Jamaica via Dallas to Los Angeles was delayed overnight (costing us $200 and two days off) because of a snowstorm in Ohio. This story isn’t unique. In fact, it’s painfully mundane. The sort of anecdote we all tell about airlines. “The guy in front of me reclined into my knees.” “They played blaring ads at takeoff and landing.” “They smashed my violin/surfboard/drum.” The whole experience boils down to an old Seinfeld bit — “What is the deal with flying?” (I’ve heard the “I dropped something at my feet, tried fishing around for it, craned my neck to look for it, and the jerk in front of me reclined right on top of my head”-story no less than 15 times). But behind the agonizing comedy-of-errors aspect of the entire flying experience, these airlines are real businesses ruled by real executives who, believe it or not, like to think they have a clear gameplan. They’re pretty good at executing it, too.

“I am fine with restricting buybacks,” Trump said Friday, according to CNN. “In fact, I would demand that there be no stock buybacks. I don’t want them taking hundreds of millions of dollars and buying back their stock, because that does nothing.” Others have suggested that we use this stimulus to create rules about the in-flight experience, restrict seat re-sizing, cap change fees, create fuel-usage benchmarks, or even pay the working public interest on their loans. Creating an industry-wide financial relief fund for future emergencies is a no-brainer, too. Essentially: to re-regulate a de-regulated industry. Over the next few days, it will become clear whether or not lawmakers heard those pleas and treated it like one big “yes, and…” improv game when negotiating. Hopefully, they did. The more caveats on this faltering industry the better. This is the time to do it, too — when we finally have leverage. Because as I discovered on my flight from Jamaica, and we’ve all discovered at some point or another, the airlines haven’t felt that the people who actually fly on their planes matter much in quite some time. Maybe the quarantine has shown them that we can survive without them better than they can without us. Whatever the terms of the final deal are, it’s essential that they create a shift in how airlines approach their relationship with flyers first and foremost. They need to turn these companies from wealth-creating machines (check the surging stock prices of airlines and Boeing since the stimulus was announced!) back to businesses interested in pleasing their customers. Because if history is any indication, if we miss this chance to call the shots moving forward, the airlines sure as hell won’t do it themselves.