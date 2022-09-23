Fall is here, and it’s bringing a whole lot more than just changing leaves and cooler temperatures. We’ve got so much going on this autumn that we had to put together a new episode of Culture Quick Bites to sum it all up, so grab your coziest sweater and your favorite Halloween candy (you know you’ve already bought some) and settle in.

Host Drew Dorsey is back to talk about all the big pop culture changes hitting us this fall, beginning with the return of Fall TV season and the premieres of everything from Andor on Disney+ to Interview with the Vampire on AMC. But TV isn’t having all the fun, as all the movies set to campaign for Oscars at the end of the year make the fall film festival circuit, delivering behind-the-scenes drama and some very exciting movie moments (A Timothee Chalamet cannibal romance? Yes, please). Sports fans also get some love as we dig into the start of the NBA season, complete with all those fresh ‘fits from the league’s biggest stars and a lot of lingering questions (will the Nets ever be anything more than a talented hot mess?)

Oh yes, and with the arrival of Fall also comes the return of spooky season, Spirit Halloween stores, and the trendiest Halloween costumes you can possibly think of (casual Top Gun: Maverick looks are easy to put together, fellas).

All that, plus music festivals shifting away from summer, Hispanic Heritage Month, and more in the video above. Happy Fall!