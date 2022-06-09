Summer is officially here and we hope you haven’t made too many plans yet. Why? Because after you hear about all of the music festivals, blockbuster movies, streaming TV shows, and Pride celebrations, you’re going to want to update that social calendar.

Culture Quick Bites host Irene Walton is here to break down the biggest headliners, series, parades, and vacation destinations that should be on your radar this season. So yes, that means we’re still hyped over the latest installment of Stranger Things and the newest drop from Amazon Prime Video’s superhero drama, The Boys. We’re also looking forward to a slate of Summer movies set to rock the box office, one that includes the final entry in the Jurassic World trilogy, a Buzz Lightyear flick, and that wild Elvis biopic from Baz Luhrmann.

But, if your goal is to enjoy the warmer weather this summer by spending some more time outdoors we’ve got something for that too. From music festival headlined by artists like Halsey, Justin Bieber, and Kid Cudi to Pride celebrations happening in Vegas and the return of Summer travel, there’s a lot to be excited for this month.

Check out the full video above for more.