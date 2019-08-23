The Gun Control Policies Of Every Serious Presidential Contender

Bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills. A president continually floating the possibility of a connection between mental illness and mass violence. A nation in shock. This is the United States in the face of an ongoing epidemic of gun violence. A poll conducted in time for the first anniversary of the Parkland shooting found that 69 percent of Americans want tougher gun laws but have a serious lack of confidence that lawmakers will do anything.

History supports this level of skepticism but the tide seems to be turning. There are at least a dozen relatively serious contenders in the 2020 presidential election and many of them have released comprehensive platforms to address gun violence. This issue may have stagnated (or fallen to states to handle) since Sandy Hook, but it’s certainly on the minds of those who would lead the nation. Below, we’ve compiled the gun control policies of all of the top presidential candidates — the incumbent and all Democrats who have qualified for the third round of debates.

Here’s everything you need to know.