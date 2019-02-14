A Look Back At The Aftermath And Victims Of The Parkland Shooting

02.14.19 1 hour ago

UPROXX / Getty Images

One year ago today, a former student walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire. Seventeen people were injured; 17 were killed, 14 of whom were students. In the subsequent year, we’ve witnessed the creation of #MarchForOurLives, an anti-gun violence initiative started by survivors. This movement has created a groundswell of support for gun control initiatives, such as the renewed Assault Weapons Ban proposal and closing background check loopholes.

But in the 365 days since 14 children were murdered in Florida, 1200 more children have died at the hands of gun violence, according to The Trace’s Since Parkland project. Support for stricter gun control has fallen from 71 percent of people immediately after the shooting to just 51 percent today—pre-Parkland levels. And while city and state governments have taken up the mantle of gun control in a manner never really seen before (to the tune of 50 or so new laws), the federal government has yet to act, save for the passage of a bump stock ban, which will take effect in March. Meanwhile, local governments in certain districts have passed laws expanding access to firearms.

The biggest message from Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and other Parkland students has been not to forget. Not to forget the lives of their friends, and also not to forget the wider impact of gun violence.

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control#Politics
TAGSgun controlMarch For Our LivesPARKLANDPolitics

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP