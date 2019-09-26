After nearly three years in office, President Donald Trump may be impeached. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi made the announcement that she was launching an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, September 24, to the shock of many, after the latest Trump administration scandal broke.

But what, exactly, does this mean? After all, only two presidents in the history of the United States — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have ever been impeached and both were acquitted and allowed to finish their terms. (Richard Nixon, for what it’s worth, resigned when the House opened an inquiry so he wouldn’t have to face an impeachment vote.)

We’re facing a long, winding, complicated process that could end in any number of ways. And numerous questions have been raised: why now? Why this scandal? What was it about Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president that broke Pelosi’s reticence to impeach? Does this mean that Trump will definitely be removed from office?

Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry is just the beginning, after all. So let’s break down what Trump’s impeachment process looks like, and where we go from here.